Strong to severe storms will impact the CSRA this evening into tonight

Expect 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail this evening into tonight. Swaths of damaging wind gusts are the highest concern and the confidence is increasing in impacts from damaging winds and hail with heavy downpours. A frontal boundary will remain in the forecast area through tonight bringing a possibility of severe thunderstorms. The front will become diffuse under upper ridging early next week and this pattern supports mainly scattered afternoon thunderstorms and above normal temperatures.