RCSO: Hands free law has reduced distracted driving

Violations can add up for drivers, both financially and with points on their license. However, some Richmond County drivers have been focused on other concerns with the law, and it points toward law enforcement. Casey Jones, Jr., explained, “I was driving, and I happened to look over and see him on his laptop, and it looked like Facebook.” Jones said he had his passenger snap a photo of the officer at the next light, and it caught a lot of attention on social media. “Some of them are mad that he’s actually on his phone or his laptop while driving, and some are saying it’s okay because he’s a cop," Jones said.