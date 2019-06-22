RCSO: Hands free law has reduced distracted driving

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia drivers have been ‘hands free’ for almost one year. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, distracted driving has reduced greatly.
Sergeant Mark Chestang with the Traffic Safety Division of RCSO said, “Before (the law), you could drive down the road and see people on their phone constantly.” He said around the Augusta area, that’s no longer the case, and the numbers prove it. “In our last reporting period, we wrote 40 hands free violations in two weeks. When the thing first started, we would write 40 in one day,” said Sergeant Chestang.
Violations can add up for drivers, both financially and with points on their license. However, some Richmond County drivers have been focused on other concerns with the law, and it points toward law enforcement. Casey Jones, Jr., explained, “I was driving, and I happened to look over and see him on his laptop, and it looked like Facebook.” Jones said he had his passenger snap a photo of the officer at the next light, and it caught a lot of attention on social media. “Some of them are mad that he’s actually on his phone or his laptop while driving, and some are saying it’s okay because he’s a cop," Jones said.
According to the law, officers are exempt from having to be hands free behind the wheel. Sergeant Chestang explained, “We’re exempt because our computers in our car is where we get our calls, how we manage our calls and how we get updates.” Officers are not the only exceptions to the rule.
The average Joe can be on his or her phone behind the wheel if there is a medical emergency, they feel they are in danger or there is an accident or crime that needs to be reported right away. However, if it is not an emergency, the law is to pull over safely and then use the electronic device.
As time goes on, officers are hopeful the law will continue to bring distracted driving numbers down. Sergeant Chestang said, “The longer this goes to where this becomes just ingrained in you and the kids that are coming up, it’s going to be natural to either be hands free or not use your phone in the car.”
