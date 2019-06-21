Tree removal companies assist those affected by storm

Jim Brinson with JB Tree Service talked about the severity most trees can cause. “If there’s a heavy tree on a roof, there’s probably structural damage. It’s not safe to stay in the house, nor would it be good for your nerves because it may cause worry and anxiety. Some of these trees that are hung up more than others can turn loose at any minute. If the house is in the way of that tree, then they don’t need to stay in that house.”