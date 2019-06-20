Strong to severe t-storms possible this afternoon into the evening.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - There is the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and early evening on Saturday. The primary hazard will be damaging straight-line winds, but large hail could also occur. Surface troughing will be enhanced by a cold front dropping southward and into the region this afternoon and tonight. This pattern plus strong heating will bring a potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There will be a break Friday because of drier air over the area with the frontal boundary just to the south.
The front will lift northward Saturday bringing back a possibility of potentially severe thunderstorms. The front will become diffuse under upper ridging early next week and this pattern supports mainly scattered afternoon thunderstorms and above normal temperatures. The main concern is a threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
