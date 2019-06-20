Strong to severe t-storms possible this afternoon into the evening.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - There is the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and early evening on Saturday. The primary hazard will be damaging straight-line winds, but large hail could also occur. Surface troughing will be enhanced by a cold front dropping southward and into the region this afternoon and tonight. This pattern plus strong heating will bring a potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There will be a break Friday because of drier air over the area with the frontal boundary just to the south.