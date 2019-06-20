Portrait unveiling ceremony held for former commissioner

Mays says he didn’t get here on his own. He believes he owes a lot to the great city leaders who came before him; who helped him become the man he is today. “I’ve probably had the opportunity to work under more Mayors and commission chairs other than the late Billy Calhoun. On a modern day basis I had a chance to work with them and so many ideas in the presence of them, so its been great to be able to do that.”