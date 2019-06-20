Portrait unveiling ceremony held for former commissioner

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Friends, family, community members, and city leaders gathered together Wednesday to recognize one man for his dedication and service to the Augusta community.
Younger Augusta residents might not recognize the name William Mays, III. But he’s served within the city of Augusta for almost thirty years. After all those years of public service, the city chose to honor Willie Mays at a ceremony Wednesday by unveiling a portrait of the former commissioner in the building named after him.
“It’s indeed an honor” Mays said.
Those who know Mays spoke highly about him for all the work he’s done in Augusta. “He was a real icon for Augusta, he served this community well. He loved this community, he loves the people. He always fought for the underdog” Commissioner Marion Williams said.
Williams mentioned the integrity Mays showed within the community. “We’ve bonded together and been able to change some situations where people always didn’t get a fair chance, but he was always about fairness. He was always about giving the little man a step up to show him how to get to the table."
Mays says he didn’t get here on his own. He believes he owes a lot to the great city leaders who came before him; who helped him become the man he is today. “I’ve probably had the opportunity to work under more Mayors and commission chairs other than the late Billy Calhoun. On a modern day basis I had a chance to work with them and so many ideas in the presence of them, so its been great to be able to do that.”
This honor is a big deal to Mays. He says he doesn’t want to take it for granted. “Most of the time, you don’t live to see things like this.”
Mayor Hardie Davis noted the unveiling as one of the most important occasions in the city of Augusta.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.