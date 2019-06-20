Georgia Parole Board denies clemency for death row inmate hours before scheduled execution

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles made a decision on the fate of death row inmate Marion Wilson, Jr.
Marion Wilson, Jr. who is serving a death row sentence for the 1996 murder of Donovan Corey Parks was denied clemency Thursday, June 20.
In a meeting with Parole Board members on Wednesday, June 19, members thoroughly reviewed all information presented to the board. The State Board of Pardons and Paroles says the board maintains a comprehensive file on each death row inmate to include criminal history and the circumstances of the crime that was committed resulting in the death sentence.
Prior to Wilson’s request for clemency, the Georgia Department of Corrections scheduled the execution of Wilson to take place Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Wilson was convicted in Baldwin County of murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He received a death sentence on November 7, 1997. On May 28, 2019, the United States Supreme Court denied Wilson’s request to appeal.
The Parole Board is the only authority in Georgia to determine if a death row inmate will receive clemency.
