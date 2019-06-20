GBI talks gang-related crime in Georgia

Reynolds says his agency plans to fight back with more investigations and arrests of people who violate the Criminal Street Gang Act. He says Georgia has one of the strongest statutes and he wants the GBI to be more active in prosecuting gang members. “They don’t stop by only arresting people, they don’t. Is that a valuable part of it, particularly in fighting criminal street gangs, of course it is. We have to be able as a state to draw a proverbial line in the sand and say 'if you come to this state and you commit a criminal street gang act violation act, you will be arrested.”