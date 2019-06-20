GBI talks gang-related crime in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation help law enforcement agencies across the Peach State solve crimes. The GBI’s new director says his agency’s number one issue across the state is gangs and at a media day event Wednesday, the agency head tells us how they plan to take down tens of thousands of gang members across the state.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the largest investigative agency in Georgia. The man at the helm of the bureau says there’s a common problem affecting both big cities and small towns.
“Contrary to what a lot of folks may believe. Criminal street gang issues aren’t limited to urban areas. They’re in suburban areas, they’re in rural areas.” GBI Director Vic Reynolds says there are at least 71,000 documented gang members in Georgia. “Ghost Face Gangsters, we’ve had inquiries regarding Rolling 20 Crips, we’ve had inquiries regarding different subsets of both the Bloods and the Crips, we’ve had inquiries regarding Sureños 13, we’ve had inquiries regarding MS 13.”
Reynolds says his agency plans to fight back with more investigations and arrests of people who violate the Criminal Street Gang Act. He says Georgia has one of the strongest statutes and he wants the GBI to be more active in prosecuting gang members. “They don’t stop by only arresting people, they don’t. Is that a valuable part of it, particularly in fighting criminal street gangs, of course it is. We have to be able as a state to draw a proverbial line in the sand and say 'if you come to this state and you commit a criminal street gang act violation act, you will be arrested.”
The agency reports seeing an uptick in gang activity across the state, including in the CSRA. GBI Gang Task Force Director Jaret Usher was requested by authorities in Swainsboro to help them this Friday.
Nearly 1,000 people work for the GBI’s 3 divisions: criminal investigations, computerized criminal justice information, and a forensic crime lab.
