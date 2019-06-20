Former UGA standout Elijah Holyfield to throw out First Pitch at Augusta GreenJackets game

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -The Augusta GreenJackets will welcome former UGA standout, Elijah Holyfield as he will throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Thursday, June 27 at SRP Park when the Augusta GreenJackets take on Lexington.
Elijah Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. While at UGA Holyfield, was UGA’s second-leading rusher in 2018, with 1018 yards on 159 carries and seven TDs. Holyfield ranked 23rd nationally in yards per carry and reached the 100-yard mark twice in 2018.
Holyfield signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.
There will be a meet and greet session with fans between 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
The GreenJackets will have UGA GreenJackets-inspired apparel on special and ask fans to come paint SRP Park Red and Black.
