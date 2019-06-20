Eight Aiken County individuals plead guilty in Federal Court on drug conspiracy charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - Eight Aiken County individuals pled guilty to drug conspiracy charges in Federal Court on Wednesday, June 19.
United States Attorney, Sherri A. Lydon announcing that, Kristie Wise Scott,” Brian William Rose, Casey Kohler, Ricardo Dunbar, James Clinton Gunter, Jr., Joseph Price Langford, Scott Dylan Green, and Kerrie Edgerley all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
The Drug Enforcement Administration started the investigation into drug distribution activities of co-defendants Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington. The United States Attorney District of South Carolina says, Evans is an inmate in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Brockington is an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
During the investigation, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Evans and Brockington. The eight members were also responsible for transporting large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing throughout the state.
The maximum penalty for these offenses is imprisonment for life and/or a fine of $20,000,000.
