Augusta man arrested for purse theft at church, high speed chase in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man is behind bars in Burke County, accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported robbery at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Stoney Bluff Rd. According to the victim, she was approached by a man, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher Weston of Augusta, as she was cleaning headstones around the church. She says Weston asked her where he could find a gas station and she directed him to the city of Girard.
The victim told deputies she became suspicious after Weston walked away from her and when she walked back around to the front of the church, she saw him running away from her vehicle with her purse in hand. She told 911 Weston was driving toward Girard in a black Jeep Cherokee.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol troopers caught up to Weston’s vehicle and tried to stop him. The Jeep he was driving had a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. Weston reportedly led troopers on a 6-mile chase before crashing his vehicle into a tree and fleeing on foot.
K-9 units were called in and Weston was found about 1 hour after the crash, hiding in a swampy area. The sheriff’s office says he’d tried to camouflage himself with mud and vegetation. He was taken into custody without further incident and evaluated by EMS before being taken to the Burke County Detention Center.
Weston is charged with:
- Felony Entering an Auto to Commit a Theft
- Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Speeding – Citation
- Driving while License Suspended - Citation
- Reckless Driving – Citation
- Failure to Maintain Lane – Citation
- No Seatbelt – Citation
- No Insurance – Citation
- DUI (Drugs) – Citation
- Hit and Run – Citation
- Use of License Plate for Purpose of Concealing – Citation
