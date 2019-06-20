Augusta man arrested for purse theft at church, high speed chase in Burke County

Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported robbery at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Stoney Bluff Rd. According to the victim, she was approached by a man, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher Weston of Augusta, as she was cleaning headstones around the church. She says Weston asked her where he could find a gas station and she directed him to the city of Girard.