Two killed in head-on crash on Highland Ave.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision that happened Tuesday afternoon on the 1800 block of Highland Ave. in Augusta.
According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the crash happened at around 2:46 p.m. Bowen says a Honda Civic driver by 54-year-old Kevin Wells of the 800 block of Hickman Rd. crossed the center lane and struck a vehicle head-on. The other vehicle involved was a Hyundai Alantra driven by 26-year-old Cassandra Roselli of the 2400 block of Eagle Dr.
Both drivers were taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Wells died at 3:34 p.m. and Roselli at 8:27 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted on Wells’ body at the GBI Crime Lab Wednesday.
