Two killed in head-on crash on Highland Ave.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the crash happened at around 2:46 p.m. Bowen says a Honda Civic driver by 54-year-old Kevin Wells of the 800 block of Hickman Rd. crossed the center lane and struck a vehicle head-on. The other vehicle involved was a Hyundai Alantra driven by 26-year-old Cassandra Roselli of the 2400 block of Eagle Dr.