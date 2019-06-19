SRS hosts Regional Healthcare Workforce forum

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A healthcare and workforce forum was held Tuesday at Augusta’s K-R-O-C center. The informational session consisted of four panels with industry representatives sharing their knowledge to educators on the future of healthcare.
With a prediction of a major workforce shortage for the next six years, each of the panelist discussed how they are preparing locally for these changes.
Robbie Bennett, Exec. Director Development of Columbia County, talked about the importance of healthcare. “Healthcare is a vital importance to any community, it allows our citizens to grow, be healthy and sustain a great quality of life. It’s a great story we get to tell to our industrial prospects as well as our commercial projects we are trying to recruit. The more they understand and see the strong vitality and healthcare within our industry, the more they are going to consider us as an investment opportunity.”
The event was hosted by the S-R-S Community Reuse Organization focusing on the five-county regions of South Carolina and Georgia including Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Richmond and Columbia.
