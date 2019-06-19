SRS hosts Regional Healthcare Workforce forum

Robbie Bennett, Exec. Director Development of Columbia County, talked about the importance of healthcare. “Healthcare is a vital importance to any community, it allows our citizens to grow, be healthy and sustain a great quality of life. It’s a great story we get to tell to our industrial prospects as well as our commercial projects we are trying to recruit. The more they understand and see the strong vitality and healthcare within our industry, the more they are going to consider us as an investment opportunity.”