A mix of clouds and sun today.

The main concern is a threat of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. The models maintain lee-side troughing in the forecast area. The troughing and associated convergence should be enhanced Thursday afternoon and night because of a cold front dropping southward and into the region. The models have been consistent with an associated h5 shortwave trough moving into the area Thursday afternoon and evening. This diurnal timing favors the higher guidance pops but h85 west flow does limit confidence. The models still depict increased shear with h85 wind 35 to 40 knots by late in the day. Expect moderate instability.