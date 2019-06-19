H54K: Columbia County teen graduates from college before high school

“At the time, when it was senior skip day, and I was sitting in a final exam for calculus, I didn’t feel like it was worth it,” Sydney said. “It felt tiring, and hard and I was burned out, but I kept pushing through it, and now that I’ve got this degree, and I’m saying ‘wow, I only have a year and a half left of college and I can go to law school,’ It’s definitely looking like it’s gonna be worth it.”