Gold Cross EMS offering jobs to Georgia Pacific employers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Gold Cross EMS is offering to help Georgia Pacific employers with jobs after the fire that occurred at the company’s Thomson plant just weeks ago. Positions are open for medical transportation drivers with no prior experience needed.
Steven Vincent, Chief Operating Officer, talked more in depth about the position openings. “We have a medical transportation spot where you drive a stretcher van or wheelchair van, you’re still providing patient care, but you’re not going beyond. You are doing stretchers and wheelchairs and driving people to and from doctors hospitals. We also have some other transportation or special needs patients that they could help with too.”
Gold Cross is also offering tuition assistance for their 16-week course on becoming an EMT. That class begins July 8.
For further information on applications and employment you can visit their website at www.goldcrossems.com/careers.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.