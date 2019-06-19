Community, Commission discuss future of Dyess Park Community Center

The current building isn’t sufficient for a park and the pool hasn’t been kept up for years, according to Commissioner Marion Williams. He says this conversation’s been going on for more than a decade. “We’ve had 2 or 3 directors. I go way back to the first director, when I got elected in 1999, didn’t care about that area. But now, we see where we’ve missed some things. We’ve got to go back now, pick up on the facility and make it how it’s supposed to be made.”