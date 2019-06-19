Community, Commission discuss future of Dyess Park Community Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Community members and commissioners are discussing the Dyess Park Community Center’s future. Some commissioners say they want to build a real park for the people who live in that area.
The current building isn’t sufficient for a park and the pool hasn’t been kept up for years, according to Commissioner Marion Williams. He says this conversation’s been going on for more than a decade. “We’ve had 2 or 3 directors. I go way back to the first director, when I got elected in 1999, didn’t care about that area. But now, we see where we’ve missed some things. We’ve got to go back now, pick up on the facility and make it how it’s supposed to be made.”
Kamarion Jones is a community member and plays in Dyess Park. "If this park wasn’t here, kids would be lonely. Don’t have nothing to do, so I’d be grateful that people put a park here.”
The interim director of Recreation and Parks, Ron Houck, says he’ll hold a workshop next week to discuss what to do with the park and potential funding.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.