Commissions echo Mayor Davis’ security concerns

Commissioners Marion Williams’ proposed changes that would impact everyone who enters and exits government buildings. But they withdrew that substitute motion after the marshal’s office advised of nuances that couldn’t be discussed publicly. “We should have said, we should have made the motion, that the Marshal get whatever equipment he needs to screen everybody comes in. Now, the Mayor and myself, we use the side entrance. I use my key card to open the door. If that means changing it for the Mayor and myself to have to come through the front door, we have to do that.”