Augusta woman said she miscarried, now being investigated in the disappearance of baby

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman is in jail after being charged with false statement in a government matter after an affidavit shows that she allegedly lied to authorities.
Per the affidavit obtained by FOX 54, on June 13, Tabitha Moss lied to authorities while being investigated after University Hospital doctors contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and reported a missing child after examining Moss and determining she had given birth.
While being interviewed with a deputy, Moss told authorities in a statement that she had a miscarriage and flushed the fetus down the toilet. However, in another statement she stated she placed the remains of a fetus in a plastic bag and gave the bag to a roommate to dispose of.
At this time Tabitha Moss is in custody with no bond, at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and being charged with two counts of false statement in a government matter.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate this matter.
