Augusta man missing, possibly with missing girlfriend

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on June 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Authorities say 24-year-old Tyrell Rule was last seen on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Rd. Rule is homeless and in the past was located behind abandoned properties and churches in the Deans Bridge Rd. and Tobacco Rd. areas.
Per the sheriff’s office, Rule is possibly with his girlfriend Conswelo Combs who is also reportedly missing.
If you have any information on Rule please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
