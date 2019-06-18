Possible hepatitis A exposure at Aiken Popeyes

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that customers of the Popeyes located at 954 York St. NE in Aiken may have been exposed to the virus. The agency was notified that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for the and are advising customers who ate at the restaurant between May 29 and June 12 that they may have been exposed. Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, or yellowing of the eyes and skin. Peopl who have become infected will usually show symptoms within 2 to 6 weeks.