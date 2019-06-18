Augusta Fire crews responding to a structure fire at Allstar Transportation Inc.

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - Richmond County dispatch confirmed that Allstar Transportation Inc. at 207 Norton Rd. is currently experiencing a structure fire.
According to authorities the fire broke out around 2 a.m. this morning and fire crews are currently on the scene working to contain the fire.
Dispatch also tells FOX 54 that there are no injuries reported and that Georgia Power is on the scene.
Authorities say that an investigation is underway for the cause of this fire. Stay with FOX 54 for the latest on this story.
