A few pm t-storms possible this afternoon into the evening hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Surface high pressure will extend from the Atlantic westward into the Gulf of Mexico through the rest of the week. North of this ridge weak troughing will be in the forecast area. A series of upper-level troughs will affect the area through Thursday. There will be scattered to numerous thunderstorms. Upper ridging will bring somewhat drier and hotter conditions late this week and weekend. Upper Level ridging will weaken today ahead of an approaching southern stream shortwave trough. The trough will shift east across the area this evening.
Surface high pressure will remain centered offshore today promoting moist southerly low- level flow. Precipitable water values will range from 1.8 to 2.0 inches. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon, with the best chance during the late afternoon and evening as the shortwave energy approaches and moves into the area. Some of the high-resolution models show a broken line of convection developing and shifting east across the area around 00Z. The western portion of the forecast area is in a marginal risk for severe weather today from SPC. Instability appears moderate, but 0-6 km shear is relatively weak, so the overall severe threat appears low. Isolated damaging winds are possible given DCAPE values around 600-700 J/kg. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. WPC has a marginal threat of excessive rainfall just west of the forecast area. Convection will diminish as the shortwave shifts east tonight. Leaned toward the warmer temperature guidance, with highs forecast in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.
