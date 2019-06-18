A few pm t-storms possible this afternoon into the evening hours

Surface high pressure will remain centered offshore today promoting moist southerly low- level flow. Precipitable water values will range from 1.8 to 2.0 inches. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon, with the best chance during the late afternoon and evening as the shortwave energy approaches and moves into the area. Some of the high-resolution models show a broken line of convection developing and shifting east across the area around 00Z. The western portion of the forecast area is in a marginal risk for severe weather today from SPC. Instability appears moderate, but 0-6 km shear is relatively weak, so the overall severe threat appears low. Isolated damaging winds are possible given DCAPE values around 600-700 J/kg. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. WPC has a marginal threat of excessive rainfall just west of the forecast area. Convection will diminish as the shortwave shifts east tonight. Leaned toward the warmer temperature guidance, with highs forecast in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.