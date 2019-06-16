Wetter, warmer week ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We are mostly dry across the CSRA tonight, ending Father’s Day on a quiet note. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s Monday morning, with no weather worries for our morning commute. Afternoon highs climb to the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s. There will be a few isolated showers around, but severe weather is not expected.