Wetter, warmer week ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We are mostly dry across the CSRA tonight, ending Father’s Day on a quiet note. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s Monday morning, with no weather worries for our morning commute. Afternoon highs climb to the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s. There will be a few isolated showers around, but severe weather is not expected.
There is also the potential for typical summertime thunderstorms each afternoon this week Our rain chances peak during the middle of the week, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. Brief heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts are possible. Slightly drier weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
