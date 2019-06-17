A pedestrian dies after running out onto road

Orangeburg, SC (WFXG) - A pedestrian was killed after they ran out onto the roadway Saturday causing two cars to crash.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the crash happened around 9:35p.m. along US 301 near Orangeburg. Officials say the pedestrian ran out into the road while two cars a 2014 Toyota and a 1994 Mitsubishi traveling northbound did not have enough time to stop and crashed into the pedestrian.
SCHP say neither drivers were injured and aren’t facing charges. We are working to get the identity of the pedestrian.
