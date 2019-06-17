Nice start to the work week, PM T-storms possible

Although trigger mechanisms will be weak instability will be moderate and the mid-level cap which has been over the region will be gone. This will be enough to trigger a few cells this afternoon and evening and with the sea breeze working inland through this evening could see a few cells linger into early tonight. With the increasing moisture and low-level moisture from rain there will be potential stratus and fog developing during the late night hours. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 90s with overnight lows tonight in the low 70s.