Masters ticket scammers to pay more than $275,000 in community restitution

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The four members from a Texas family that was charged with taking part in a elaborate scheme to fraudulently obtain Masters Golf tickets pled guilty Monday June 17.
Family members, Stephen Freeman, Steven Lee Freeman, Diane Freeman, and Christine Oliverson all entered guilty pleas for their charges respectively.
In pleading guilty to the charge, Stephen Michael Freeman agreed to a sentence of 36 months in federal prison and has paid community restitution of $157,493.70.
Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman agreed to pay community restitution of $59,000 each, and with Christine Oliverson, are subject to sentencing by the court.
The community restitution amount is unprecedented in the Southern District of Georgia, the funds received from the community restitution are to be dispersed to qualifying non-profit organizations.
“This scheme was designed to profit from the resale of tickets, but in the process, it also would have denied legitimate citizens a fair chance to obtain tickets to a prestigious golf tournament,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We hope that this case sends a message that the FBI will make it a priority to investigate these cases, and if you get caught, you will pay the price.”
The four defendants admitted in court that they used names and addresses from a purchased bulk mailing list to create multiple fraudulent accounts within the Augusta National Golf Club’s online ticket application database without the consent or knowledge of the individuals whose identities were used.
In addition, when receiving notice of ticket awards, the four would create fake identification documents in an effort to persuade the Augusta National to update the mailing address to one of the four in charge of the ticketing scheme.
Upon receiving the tickets, the four would then resell the tickets at a higher price. When they were unable to get the mailing addressed changed, they would even go to the extent of visiting the recipient’s home to persuade them with financial payments to get the recipient to sell the tickets claiming the tickets were sent to the wrong address by mistake.
“These profiteering con artists thought they had succeeded in hijacking the Augusta National’s generous ticket lottery system to satisfy their own greed,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The vigilance of the Augusta National staff and the investigative acumen of the FBI ferreted out the fraud, ensuring justice is served to these cheats for the federal crimes they committed.”
