Juneteenth Celebration participants reflect on day’s importance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - May Park was filled with kids and adults having fun cooking out. All for Band of Brothers Augusta’s 3rd annual Juneteenth celebtation.
It’s an important historical date for African Americans and the U.S. because it commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery back on June 19, 1865
“It freed them up to go and do bigger and better things. It’s almost like saying, ‘now I’m not restricted to the cotton fields. I can move on and start getting an education. I can go and get a better job.’ So, I just think it opened up we’re worth more than what other people have been telling us we’re worth - out value," said William Good, who has lived in Augusta for 25 years.
The festival showcased multiple vendors, artists, a play area for kids and more. Band of Brothers raises money throughout the year to make sure the event keeps going - and stays free.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.