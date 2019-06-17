Families unite for a good cause at the 12th Annual Father Daughter Gala

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A room full of families gathered at the Legends Club to celebrate The bond between fathers and their daughters. They were there for the O’Neal Foundation’s 12th Annual Father Daughter Gala.
People enjoyed food, dancing and special guest emcee Jevon Gibson from Atlanta.
We talked to one dad who said even though it’s Father’s Day, he doesn’t need gifts because his rewards are his children.
“My father wasn’t there in my life, but I still love him. And I’m just glad that I was able to be a part of my children’s life, and it’s a big difference. When they tell you they love you, it’s a big difference and you couldn’t replace that," said Earl Moultrie, who attended the event with his 8-year-old daughter, Christine.
Each year proceeds from the Gala are donated to local non-profit organizations. This year the event plans to support the Augusta Partnership for Children and New Bethlehem Community Center.
