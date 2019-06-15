Warm Father’s Day!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All dry overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s at daybreak. Father’s Day morning will be dry under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit warmer and more humid in the afternoon with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. There will be a shower or two out there, but most of us will remain dry across the CSRA on Sunday. Wetter weather returns for the middle of the week with highs in the lower 90s. Right now the severe threat is low, but there is a chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon Tuesday through Thursday.