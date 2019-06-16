Ridge Peach Festival makes local couple relocate to Trenton

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WFXG) - Trenton, South Carolina is a magical place for the people who call it home.
“I love Trenton. We came two years ago to the Peach Festival, my husband and I, and we fell in love with the people, the atmosphere, the beautiful homes,” explained Robin Ford.
The Aiken County, South Carolina native loves the Peach Festival.
“The Peach Festival is great! You got peaches, you’ve got all kinds of barbecue and corn dogs, oh it’s fun!," said Ford.
So much so, The Fords now call the beautiful bedroom community home.
“We were so enthused by it that last week we bought a house here. So, we’re moving here in Augusta and we just cannot wait to be here full time,” Ford said.
The 49th Annual Ridge Peach Festival brings thousands of people to the town each year. Organizers told FOX 54 12,000 people attended this Saturday. Vendors sold out of peaches before the event ended, organizers said.
“It gets the community together. It’s a great time for people to get out and meet and greet people. You get to see all the local vendors put their wares out,” said Belinda Byars, who attended for the first time with her 2-year-old granddaughter.
Each attendee helps support local businesses. Dozens of vendors display their arts and crafts and showcase their sweets made with peaches at the festival.
“Everybody’s adding economy to everybody else’s cities," said first time attendee Carol Henley.
It gets bigger each year - and there’s something for everyone: food, entertainment, a kid’s area and a softball tournament.
The annual event is every third Sunday in June. It started back in 1970.
