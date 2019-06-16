3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration kicks off Sunday in May Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The last remaining slaves in the United States were officially emancipated June 19th 1885. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of that freedom.
There’s a free, family event in Richmond County Sunday to bring awareness to the holiday. Band of Brothers Augusta is hosting their 3rd annual event at May Park Sunday from 2 until 8 p.m.
There’ll be food, live music, guest speakers and more. One of the founding members of Band of Brothers Augusta, Chavis Lawrence, said it’s important to hold an event commemorating this historical holiday every year.
“For us to celebrate 4th of July, when basically, the majority our ancestors still weren’t free. and then after that, all of us know Jim Crow and everything else that happened after that, we still basically weren’t free. But per history, on the 4th of July, a lot of our ancestors still were in slavery, so that wasn’t the official date and that’s something that we are not taught in America," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said It takes about $10,000 for them to fund that event. Members hold fundraisers throughout the year to continue hosting this event, which continues to grow each year.
