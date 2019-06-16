2nd Annual Poker Run raises thousands for veterans residing in local nursing home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - You could hear the thunder of engines revving as dozens of motorcyclists put the rubber to the road in downtown Augusta for the second annual Poker Run at the Georgia War Veteran’s Nursing Home.
The event raises money for the Georgia War Patient Fund. Organizers say the money goes towards anything patients need, like special parties and trips. Raising this money for the nearly 500 residents who live there is important because of the sacrifice they made for the nation, the event’s founder said.
“Because they stood in that gap for us when we weren’t even here yet. That’s why we are free today because of their sacrifice and generosity and bravery," explained Constance Jones.
They rode from downtown to Timms-Harley Davidson - to South Carolina - and wrapped up back in Augusta at the Eagles Club. Riders accepted donations on behalf of the organization along the way.
At last count, organizers say participants raised $3,000.
