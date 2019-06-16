Man wanted for sexual assault in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for a sexual assault.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man pictured in this article was involved in a sexual assault between the evening of June 8 and the morning of June 9. He was last seen frequenting the bars in the downtown Augusta area.
The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, between 6-feet-1-inch and 6-feet-4-inches, and weighs around 250 to 285 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you’re able to identify the suspect or have any information about this assault, please contact Inv. Nancy Clark or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.