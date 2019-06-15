Watchdog group holds forum in opposition of SRS plutonium production

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The debate over plutonium at Savannah River Site continues. Friday night in Aiken, those against production involving the nuclear material held a public forum.
More than 50 people came out to listen to speakers and learn more. This all comes after the Department of Energy announced plans to use the old MOX facility as a production plant for plutonium pits, which are essentially the cores of nuclear weapons.
On top of environmental concerns, public interest groups are against this because they worry that it could trigger another nuclear arms race. Those with the Savannah River Site Watch said they took it upon themselves to hold public forums because the DOE has not. Tom Clements, the Director of Savannah River Site Watch said, “They should be holding public meetings and engaging people. I don’t think they’re going to, so we will probably be holding more to make sure the public is fully informed, and has ways to input and have influence on this decision.”
Clements encourages community members to come out June 27 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. to voice their opinion at the North Augusta Community Center. There, the Department of Energy is presenting their Environmental Impact Statement.
