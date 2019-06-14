U.S. Army celebrates 244th birthday

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Friday marks the U.S. Army’s two hundred and forty-fourth birthday and like many birthdays it’s a time for celebration.
Proud of the victories by soldiers and allies, the U.S. Army made D-Day the theme of their event to honor those past memorable achievements.
“Today is a great day, the army is two hundred and forty-four years old which is actually a year older than the nation. It’s also important this year because it’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day and I had the good fortune of taking over command at the Cyber Center of Excellence on D-Day. A lot of the great work that enabled that actually has great history at Fort Gordon” Major General Neil Hersey said.
Dozens of soldiers ended the ceremony by eating cake and singing “The Army Song”.
