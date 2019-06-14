Sunny, dry and warmer for this Father’s Day Weekend.

High pressure will slide offshore Saturday with weak surface ridging remaining over the forecast area into the afternoon hours. With the high offshore flow will turn southeasterly during the afternoon then southerly Saturday night. This will result in moisture increasing through Saturday night however with substantial dry air in place values will recover to one inch or better until Saturday night. On Sunday the synoptic situation will remain much the same with southerly flow continuing to slowly increase. Rain values will rise above 1.5 inches however models indicate a weak mid-level cap which will suppress convection. Even with the mid-level cap expect a few thunderstorms to develop during peak heating across the southern and eastern portions of the forecast area where moisture will be highest. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 80s Saturday with upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s Saturday night and the upper 60s to around 70 Sunday night.