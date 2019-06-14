New technology shown at Cyber Quest 2019

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -Eighteen different vendors showcased their technologies Friday at Fort Gordon for Cyber Quest 2019. The purpose of the technology is to get them to soldiers to help improve military operations in the army.
Soldiers have the opportunity to go out in the field with vendors to test out these new technologies.
“We invite our history partners, academic partners and government agencies to submit technologies for this that we actually put in the hands of soldiers to go out in the field and actually use this stuff. All that information then comes back into a tactical operation center which we’re standing in right now.” Captain James William III of Cyber Center of Excellence said.
Through different experiments, these technologies are designed to help find solutions to problems soldiers could potentially face in war.
