Golden Harvest to open extra mobile food banks

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is opening extra mobile food pantries through the end of July. They’re calling them “Summer Markets”.
W.S. Hornsby Elementary, Wilkinson Gardens Elementary and The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, will host the special pantries. They will have the same inventory as regular food pantries; offering fresh produce, non-perishable food and drinks.
“There are more people who need more food every summer. We have this USDA food and donated product, and we want to get it directly to the people who are in need, straight to their pantries so they can feed their family,” says Golden Harvest Food Bank Communications Coordinator Christina Alexander.
