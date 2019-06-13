Three suspects wanted for questioning in Kroger shoplifting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three unknown suspects for questioning in reference to shoplifting.
The alleged shoplifting occurred at Kroger, 2801 Washington Rd. on June 10. Authorities say, the three subjects left the store in a maroon Jeep Cherokee with a Georgia license plate.
The sheriff’s office says the unknown subjects are also wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting.
Any information concerning the identity of these subjects, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford (706) 821-1038 or any on duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
