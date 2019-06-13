SUV crashes into Bojangles on Mike Padgett Hwy.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a vehicle inside a fast foot restaurant.
According to dispatch, the incident happened at around 8:53 p.m. at the Bojangles on Mike Padgett Hwy. in Augsuta. Sgt. Caleb Lee with the sheriff’s office says the SUV was traveling Phinizy Rd. when the driver almost hit a deputy’s patrol car. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over and a chase ensued.
Sgt. Lee says the driver lost control and crashed into the restaurant, then fled on foot. He was caught a block away. The suspect’s name is not available at this time.
A Bojangles representative tells us the restaurant will be open at 4:30 am Thursday for drive-thru customers only.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.