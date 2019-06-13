Sunshine returns just in time for the Father’s Day Weekend

Comfortable overnight minimum temperatures 55-60 degrees. High pressure along with dry air will be traversing the region Friday and moving offshore Saturday and Saturday night. As the high builds into the region Friday winds will be light from the north which will put a bit of cold air advection over the forecast area and keep afternoon high temperatures several degrees below normal. As the high moves offshore on Saturday the winds will turn to southerly allowing temperatures to begin warming and moisture to return to the area. Rain is not expected Saturday night as it will take time to overcome the dry air in place. Afternoon high temperatures Friday will be in the low 80s then warm to the mid and upper 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows Friday night will be in the upper 50s to around 60 and the