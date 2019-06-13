Meet Augusta’s new baseball team: The Pimento Cheese

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - What food says “Augusta” more than pimento cheese?
For a 2-night special event, the Augusta GreenJackets will don new jerseys and take on a new team name: The Augusta Pimento Cheese. But why?
“We knew that if we wanted to represent the CSRA in a food related promotion that pimento cheese was the only way to go. Everyone in the country ties pimento cheese to this area” said General Manager, Brandon Greene. According to Greene, the idea came about after a staff retreat a couple years ago. The team wanted to highlight a signature staple of the CSRA, so they say the choice was obvious.
The Pimento Cheese will be a two-night only re-brand for the GreenJackets. The team will sport its new uniform against the Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) on Friday, Aug. 2, and on Saturday, Aug. 3, against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers). On those nights, there will be different food selections at SRP Park, pimento cheese promotions, and a player jersey auction after the Saturday game to benefit Walton Options for Independent living.
New merchandise featuring the new team name and logo will be available at the Hive Pro Shop and online at www.pimentocheesebaseball.com.
Fans are encouraged to share their Pimento Cheese merchandise on social media using #AUGPimentoCheese for a chance to be highlighted during the Pimento Cheese weekend on the videoboard and also to be entered in to win a Pimento Cheese Prize pack which includes four tickets to the one of the Pimento Cheese nights.
