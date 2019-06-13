Local church in Richmond County in flames on Bullock Ave.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire Department are responding to a fire at a local Augusta church.
Authorities say they received a call around 10:30 A.M. about a fire at Windsor Heights Baptist Church located at 3494 Bullock Ave.
Augusta Fire and EMA are on the scene. At this time, Augusta Fire and EMA have reported no injures.
The end of Bullock Ave. near Craven St. is currently blocked. We will update you as soon as more information is made available.
