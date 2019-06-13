Future of the James Brown Arena

“If we decide to tare it down and build it back it will take six to nine months to tare it down and a couple of years to rebuild it. So what will happen to entertainment in Augusta over the next three years if we decide to use the existing location?," said Commissioner Fennoy. He also said this would not be a concern with building the arena in a different downtown spot because events could continue at the current J-B Arena while the other one is being built.