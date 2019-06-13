Augusta-Richmond County commission holds 2022 T-SPLOST meeting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta-Richmond County commission and city staff held a meeting Wednesday to put together their wish list of projects to fund with the 2022 T-SPLOST.
Georgia’s Transportation Investment Act is expected to rake in more than $750 million dollars for the state and Richmond County will be getting $200 million dollars for its projects alone.
Commissioner Ben Hasan talked about the importance of making specific projects happen. “Broad street is very important to us with that quality of life. We are growing as a tourist city and in that quarter we have to make everything accessible. Being a cyber community, we are going to heavily invest in that area to continue for that to happen.”
The goal of the meeting was to narrow down the priority list and they are expected to have a follow up meeting next week before they submit their selected projects to the state.
