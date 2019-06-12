Showers and Thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

Low pressure will be moving northward along the Atlantic Seaboard Thursday with the frontal boundary sliding further offshore of the Carolinas. Through the afternoon high pressure will begin building into the area along with winds turning westerly. Rain values will rapidly decrease through the day with around one inch in the morning and one-half inch or less from late afternoon onward. Thursday night the high will continue building into the region and be centered over the area Friday and Friday night. This will keep dry weather over the region and with northerly winds temperatures will remain cooler than normal. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s and low 80s Friday. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s to around 60 Thursday night with around 60 on Friday night.