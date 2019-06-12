Shepeard Community Blood Center critical need for blood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is critical need nationwide for O Negative blood.
According to the press release, the center becomes in critical need of specific types of blood “when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level. The local blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors.”
Due to this shortage of O Negative blood, the blood center says it is offering a incentive for O Negative donors. Any O Negative donor who comes to donate at one of the local centers or mobile drives will receive one free movie ticket.
The list of mobile drives where O Negative donors can donate and receive their free movie ticket are:
- 6-13-19: Titlemax, Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA. Drive will be held 10am-4pm.
- 6-14-19: KFC Sandersville, 729 South Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082. Drive will be held 2pm-6pm.
- 6-15-19: Cricket Wireless Windsor Spring, Augusta, GA. Drive will be held 12pm-3pm.
- 6-15-19: Cricket Wireless Deans Bridge, Augusta GA. Drive will be held 4pm-7pm.
- 6-15-19: Papa John’s Waynesboro, North Liberty Street in Waynesboro, GA. Drive will be held 5pm-8pm.
- 6-17-19: North Augusta Family Y, North Augusta, SC. Drive will be held 10am-2pm.
- 6-18-19: National Wild Turkey Federation, Augusta Road in Edgefield, SC. Drive will be held 1pm-4pm.
Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.
Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.
