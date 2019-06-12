Homeless man arrested for attacking child outside Augusta library

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a child outside an Augusta library.
Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to the Friedman Library on Jackson Rd. for a reported assault. According to the incident report, the victim told deputies an unknown man pushed him to the ground and began to punch him in the head and face as he walked out of the library. The boy’s babysitter told deputies the man had followed them out of the library.
Deputies noted in their reported that the boy had bruising and swelling around his face, a cut on top of his head, and scrapes on his knees. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Using computer login records, the library’s staff was able to help deputies identify the alleged attacker as Armous Peterson. Deputies were able to locate Peterson at a nearby fast food restaurant and placed him under arrest.
According to the incident report, Peterson admitted to attacking the victim, but could not give a reason why. He repeatedly told deputies he “wasn’t thinking.”
Peterson has been charged with 1st-degree cruelty to children.
