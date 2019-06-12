Groundbreaking ceremony of Euchee Creek GreenWay project

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the expansion of the Euchee Creek Greenway Trail.
Russell Wilder, a member of Greenspace Advisory Board, talked about his excitement for the project. “We got several million dollars to finally get this phase started after years and years of hoping to see this thing happen.”
The funding for design and construction is the first phase of this project, which will connect Canterbury Farms to Patriots Park. Marlena Bergeron, past President of “Friends of Euchee Creek Greenway”, talked about the funding. “We know that that funding comes from the GO Bond which was a little bit over $5 million.”
To avoid traffic, residents who live at Canterbury Farms will have a simple way to get to the park: by walking instead of driving.
"You can jump on your bike on Canterbury Farms, come up on Patriots Park, and not have to worry about parking and you can exercise,” Jason Laclair, President of “Friends of Euchee Creek Greenway” said.
To help continue with the progression of this project, people who live in the community are encouraged to get involved. "It’s a way for the community to take ownership of this, cause we’re going to use this every day and it gives us an opportunity to take care of it, promote it and be advocates for the completion,” Laclair said.
Phase one of the Euchee Creek Greenway is projected to finish in 2020. To see more information about the plans you can visit www.ecgreenway.com
