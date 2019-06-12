Augusta native participates in BALTOPS excerise in Navy

KIEL, Germany (WFXG) - An Augusta native represents the United States with 18 other nations by participating in the Baltic Operations (BLATOPS) exercise.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Green told the Navy Office of Community Outreach, "I’m looking forward to working with other nations and helping them with communications equipment and how to communicate and operate between each other,” said Green. “It’s going to be a fun experience.”
The Navy Office of Community Outreach says that Green is an electronics technician aboard USS Mount Whitney and credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Augusta.
“Part of growing up in Georgia, you learn southern manners, doing as you’re told, showing respect to higher ups and so forth,” said Green. ”In Augusta I learned to always keep an open mind and have a questioning attitude toward something.”
The exercise is scheduled for June 8-21 and includes sea, air, and land assets. BALTOPS is a multi-national exercise that includes a training opportunity that consist of cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans.
U.S Navy Officials say that the exercise is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Green and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs, per the Navy Office of Community Outreach .
“Serving in the Navy means that I can grow as a person and have a career path that I’m proud of,” said Green. “My dad was in the Army, I’m the first one in my whole extended family who has served in the Navy and I’m pretty proud of that.”
